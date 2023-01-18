Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the December 15th total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Gratomic Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CBULF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 229,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,021. Gratomic has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27.
Gratomic Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gratomic (CBULF)
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Gratomic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gratomic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.