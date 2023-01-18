Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the December 15th total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Gratomic Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CBULF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 229,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,021. Gratomic has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27.

Gratomic Company Profile

Gratomic, Inc is a canadian-based junior exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of exploration assets located in Canada and Namibia. The firm’s project portfolio includes Aukum and Buckingham Graphite property. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

