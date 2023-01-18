Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) vs. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Head to Head Analysis

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Rating) and Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) are both miscellaneous companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) and Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) N/A N/A N/A Blackstone Secured Lending Fund 51.09% 10.37% 4.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) and Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) 0 0 0 0 N/A Blackstone Secured Lending Fund 0 0 6 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a consensus price target of $27.58, suggesting a potential upside of 17.98%. Given Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is more favorable than Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH).

31.2% of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) and Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Blackstone Secured Lending Fund $625.00 million 5.98 $460.42 million $2.41 9.70

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has higher revenue and earnings than Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH).

Summary

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund beats Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act). In addition, the Fund elected to be treated for U.S. federal income tax purposes, as a regulated investment company (RIC), as defined under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the Code). The fund also intends to continue to comply with the requirements prescribed by the Code in order to maintain tax treatment as a RIC. The fund's investment objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily through originated loans, equity and other securities, including syndicated loans, of private U.S. companies, specifically small and middle market companies, typically in the form of first lien senior secured and unitranche loans (including first out/last out loans), and to a lesser extent, second lien, third lien, unsecured and subordinated loans and other debt and equity securities.

