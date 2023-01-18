Grin Market Cap Tops $7.13 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0726 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $7.13 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 19.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,771.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.39 or 0.00401473 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016611 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.53 or 0.00787294 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00099181 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.30 or 0.00579163 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00206426 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

