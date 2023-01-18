Grin Price Tops $0.0716 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0716 or 0.00000345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $7.03 million and approximately $956,300.48 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,764.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00400599 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016663 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.78 or 0.00774299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00099314 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.98 or 0.00577842 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00206842 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

