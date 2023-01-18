Grin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.04 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0719 or 0.00000344 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. Grin has a market cap of $7.06 million and $1.04 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,900.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.73 or 0.00405174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016524 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.19 or 0.00794695 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00099872 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.00 or 0.00573831 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00206641 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.