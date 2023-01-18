Grin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.04 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0719 or 0.00000344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. Grin has a market cap of $7.06 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,900.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.73 or 0.00405174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016524 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.19 or 0.00794695 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00099872 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.00 or 0.00573831 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00206641 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.