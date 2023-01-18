Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Short Interest Update

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 753,800 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the December 15th total of 1,880,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.4 days.

Grupo México Stock Performance

GMBXF stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 29,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,850. Grupo México has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.83.

Get Grupo México alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GMBXF shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Grupo México from 75.00 to 85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bradesco Corretora cut Grupo México from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

About Grupo México

Grupo México SAB. de C.V. engages in the provision of copper business. The firm’s activities include mining, exploration, exploitation and freight railroad service and infrastructure development. It operates through the following divisions: Mining, Transportation, Infrastructure and Corporate. The Mining division includes copper extraction, copper smelting and refining operations, copper production, with byproducts of molybdenum, silver and other materials, mainly in Peru and the USA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.