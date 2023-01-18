Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Short Interest Update

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 134.7% from the December 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GHLD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Guild from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Guild from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Guild in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guild from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Get Guild alerts:

Guild Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Guild stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.84. 5,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,256. Guild has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $261.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.12 million. Guild had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Research analysts forecast that Guild will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Guild by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Guild by 0.3% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 838,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Guild in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Guild in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guild

(Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.