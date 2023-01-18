H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-$4.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64-$3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.94 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.83. 545,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,970. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $197,464.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,190.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Heather Campe sold 14,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,078,235.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 2,746 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $197,464.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,190.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 200,357 shares of company stock worth $14,707,214 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 3rd quarter valued at about $701,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 3rd quarter valued at about $996,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 32,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 16,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

