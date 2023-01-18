Hamilton Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 22,702 Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 591.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 546,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after acquiring an additional 467,101 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 430.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 119,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 96,596 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $408,000.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 1.4 %

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.99. 217,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,831,078. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.42. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $53.15.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.