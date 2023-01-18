Hamilton Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 70,243 ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 70,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,307,000. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ makes up 1.8% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQQQ. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $46.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,550,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,429,328. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $31.17 and a 12-month high of $69.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

