Hamilton Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hamilton Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,070,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,626,000 after purchasing an additional 160,953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,464,000 after purchasing an additional 294,366 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,431,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,988,000 after purchasing an additional 479,207 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,664,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,337,000 after purchasing an additional 50,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.43.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.90. 40,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,929,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $106.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

