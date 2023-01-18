Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 96.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.56. The stock had a trading volume of 102,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,267,587. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $112.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.21 and its 200-day moving average is $98.94.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

