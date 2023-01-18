Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $267,000 Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Hamilton Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,332 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 83,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 167,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 128,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VFH stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.32. 2,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,221. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.02 and its 200 day moving average is $82.31. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $72.96 and a 52-week high of $101.38.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

