Hamilton Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Simon Property Group accounts for 2.2% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

NYSE SPG traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $123.51. The company had a trading volume of 26,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,395. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $154.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.57 and its 200-day moving average is $108.01. The stock has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.20%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

