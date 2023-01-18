Hamilton Wealth LLC Makes New $4.31 Million Investment in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,307,000. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $2,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $1,566,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,848,000.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,550,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,429,328. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $31.17 and a 52 week high of $69.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

