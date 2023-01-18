Hamilton Wealth LLC Purchases 46,023 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,023 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $15,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,846,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1,067.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 229,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,866,000 after acquiring an additional 209,901 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,195,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,269,000 after acquiring an additional 200,103 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,892,000. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,291,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,953. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.33 and its 200 day moving average is $92.34. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $107.86.

