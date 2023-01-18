Hamilton Wealth LLC Purchases 4,789 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Invesco Water Resources ETF makes up 1.1% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1,304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

PHO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.88. 6 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,134. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $55.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

