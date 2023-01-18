Hamilton Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 73.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.87.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE:WRB traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,496. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $53.34 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Stories

