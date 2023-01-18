Hamilton Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,952 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 26.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 80.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 869.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,291.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,071.77. 8,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,583. The company has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.26 and a beta of 1.53. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,275.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $914.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $880.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

