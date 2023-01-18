Hamilton Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 6,457 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $40.10. 6,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,534. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.73. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

