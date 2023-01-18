Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Up 68.4% in December

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 68.4% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HRBR traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2.15. 52,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,693. Harbor Diversified has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.

