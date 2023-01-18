Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the December 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have commented on HBRIY. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 675 ($8.24) to GBX 585 ($7.14) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 480 ($5.86) to GBX 320 ($3.90) in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

HBRIY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.02. 3,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,175. Harbour Energy has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

