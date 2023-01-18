Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock Position Trimmed by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 592,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,175 shares during the quarter. Harmonic makes up approximately 6.5% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $7,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the second quarter worth about $65,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Harmonic during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $369,215.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,822 shares of company stock worth $3,303,390. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HLIT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.25 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.39. The stock had a trading volume of 16,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $15.80.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.27 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

