Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 4,479 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Corning by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $630,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451,525 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 109.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,814 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 197.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,499 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 254.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,298,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,670,000 after purchasing an additional 932,034 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Corning by 298.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 987,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 739,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $43.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

