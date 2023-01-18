Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VICI. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 632.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties stock opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.80%.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.