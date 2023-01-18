Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,452 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFG opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Wedbush lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

