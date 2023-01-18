Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,321,000. Amundi raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $270,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,525 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,827,474 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $346,072,000 after buying an additional 2,385,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3,864.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,671 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $37,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,371 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,751,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $75,210,000 after buying an additional 1,055,815 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.02.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.