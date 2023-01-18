Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Insider Activity

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $67.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.35%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

