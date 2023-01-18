Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 416 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,056,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,048,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,322 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,327,000 after buying an additional 686,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,022,000 after buying an additional 470,968 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 154.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,284,000 after buying an additional 286,687 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,436,000 after acquiring an additional 267,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRSK. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.36.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $181.57 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $222.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.80 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

