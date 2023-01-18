Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,654 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aflac Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Aflac stock opened at $72.44 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.