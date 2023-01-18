Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Short Interest Update

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Heartland BancCorp Stock Performance
HLAN remained flat at $97.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.18 and a 200 day moving average of $90.92. The company has a market cap of $195.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.52. Heartland BancCorp has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $102.00.
Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Heartland BancCorp will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Heartland BancCorp Dividend Announcement
About Heartland BancCorp
Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services, alternative investment services, insurance services, and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heartland BancCorp (HLAN)
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.