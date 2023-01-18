Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Short Interest Update

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Heartland BancCorp Stock Performance

HLAN remained flat at $97.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.18 and a 200 day moving average of $90.92. The company has a market cap of $195.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.52. Heartland BancCorp has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $102.00.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Heartland BancCorp will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland BancCorp Dividend Announcement

About Heartland BancCorp

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 3%. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services, alternative investment services, insurance services, and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

