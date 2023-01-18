Hedera (HBAR) Trading Up 27.2% Over Last Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 18th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0557 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.40 billion and approximately $29.45 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hedera has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00079622 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00057301 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000361 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010138 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00025543 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000206 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,211,909,191 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,211,909,240.791462 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05483577 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $29,865,095.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

