HedgeTrade Trading Up 4% Over Last 7 Days (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 18th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0939 or 0.00000453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $32.73 million and $1,230.50 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00426377 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,224.57 or 0.29928497 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.57 or 0.00767232 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade’s launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

