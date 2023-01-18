Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Bought by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,512 shares during the quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Group accounts for 2.4% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 292.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $8.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $272.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $180,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,249.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HLX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.