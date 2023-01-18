Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HXGBY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 107 to SEK 103 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 130 to SEK 107 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a SEK 100 price objective on the stock.

Hexagon AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS HXGBY opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62. Hexagon AB has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $14.84.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision of sensor, software, and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment is composed of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

