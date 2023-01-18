Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 78.0% from the December 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTHIY traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.61. 18,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,456. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. Hitachi has a fifty-two week low of $80.04 and a fifty-two week high of $113.74.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Hitachi had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hitachi will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers information and telecommunication services, such as internet of things, storage systems, servers, software, ATMs, and scanners for manufacturing, communication, finance, healthcare and life science, energy and transportation, and distribution industries, as well as government and urban sectors; drone platform and unmanned aerial system traffic management solutions; infrastructure information systems; and consulting and system integration services.

