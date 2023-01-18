Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 79.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded down $6.46 on Wednesday, reaching $205.78. The company had a trading volume of 108,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,836. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.02 and its 200 day moving average is $195.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.73.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

