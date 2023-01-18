Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Short Interest Down 62.8% in December

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 62.8% from the December 15th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HMLSF opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $19.69.

