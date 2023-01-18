Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Short Interest Down 62.8% in December

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 62.8% from the December 15th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HMLSF opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $19.69.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.