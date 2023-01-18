Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Acquired by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HST traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,755,724. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

