HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the December 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th.

Get HOYA alerts:

HOYA Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of HOCPY stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.04. 30,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,045. HOYA has a 12-month low of $82.15 and a 12-month high of $142.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.67.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA ( OTCMKTS:HOCPY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. HOYA had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HOYA will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.