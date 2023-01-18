Hoylecohen LLC Buys 276 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.64.

In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $126.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $180.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.54 and its 200-day moving average is $126.52.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

