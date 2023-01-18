Hoylecohen LLC Buys 934 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHB opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.88. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $54.67.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

