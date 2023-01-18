Hoylecohen LLC Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,364 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.74.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.79. The company has a market cap of $182.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.09, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $157.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.