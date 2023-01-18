Hoylecohen LLC Has $481,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNOW opened at $145.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.11 and its 200-day moving average is $157.05. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $329.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.63 and a beta of 0.72.

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.34.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

