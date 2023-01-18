Hoylecohen LLC Purchases 2,865 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $364,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.58 and a 200-day moving average of $109.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

