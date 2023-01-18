Hoylecohen LLC Sells 170 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 246,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 32,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 759.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter worth about $287,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $86.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.78. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $73.86 and a 12 month high of $101.34.

