Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €52.00 ($56.52) price target by stock analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($71.74) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €57.80 ($62.83) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($73.91) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($70.65) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday.

Hugo Boss stock opened at €59.44 ($64.61) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €42.05 ($45.71) and a twelve month high of €59.12 ($64.26). The business has a fifty day moving average of €53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of €52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.55.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

