Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys 200 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

D stock opened at $62.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.95. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on D. Credit Suisse Group cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.