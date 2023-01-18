Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $191,000 Stake in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FRTY opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48.

